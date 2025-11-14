NDA Triumphs in Bihar: Defeating Opposition Narratives

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to dominate the Bihar assembly elections, with results indicating victory in nearly 200 of 243 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands as the state's largest party, marking a significant political stride.

Expressions of congratulations flowed from H D Deve Gowda, patriarch of the JD(S) and former Prime Minister, who highlighted the commendable performance of PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister and leader of the JD(U). Gowda also lauded Chirag Paswan's efforts in the electoral race.

In a sharpened political remark, Gowda noted the Opposition's 'false narratives' have been dismantled. He urged their leadership to shed lingering 'delusions'. The JD(S), a component of the NDA, had allied with the BJP in Karnataka's 2024 polls, marking a significant political alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)