NDA's Victory in Bihar: A Triumph of Good Governance and Social Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the NDA's overwhelming victory in Bihar's 2025 assembly elections as a testament to good governance and social justice. The alliance led by BJP secured a massive majority by leading in 204 seats, overshadowing the opposition's limited gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:40 IST
In a historic win, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated a landslide victory in the Bihar 2025 assembly elections, winning the mandate on the back of promises for good governance, development, and social justice.

The NDA, composed of the BJP, JD(U), and allied parties, has taken a commanding lead in 204 out of 243 total seats, leaving the opposition coalition far behind. In stark contrast, the grand alliance of RJD, Congress, and Left parties lagged significantly, leading in only 33 seats, a sharp drop from their previous performance in 2020.

Modi thanked Bihar voters for their historic support, assuring them that the NDA would foster infrastructure and cultural development, focusing on empowering youth and women. He extended special congratulations to key allies, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for the resounding victory.

