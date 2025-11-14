Sena Leader Danve Criticizes Congress Over Political Strategy Blunders

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve launched a scathing attack on ally Congress on Friday, criticizing the party for recapitulating the same strategic errors in Bihar as witnessed in Maharashtra. Danve claimed Congress's reluctance to back Uddhav Thackeray as the chief ministerial candidate cost the coalition dearly in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Danve's criticisms highlighted Congress's negotiation for a large number of seats while failing to win the majority, a pattern he claimed undermines alliances. The BJP, taking note of Danve's remarks, suggested Sena sever ties with Congress and join the ruling Mahayuti coalition. The BJP-led NDA's winning momentum in Bihar was portrayed as a foil to the Congress's faltering electoral strategy.

The BJP's Dr. Bhagwat Karad supported Danve's statement, asserting the MVA lacks public support and suggesting the coalition should consider realignment with the Mahayuti for better electoral fortunes in future contests. Karad reiterated the NDA's openness to welcoming new allies adhering to the party's ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)