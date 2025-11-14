Left Menu

NDA's Stellar Victory in State Elections: Prominent Faces Shine

The NDA coalition secured a decisive triumph in the state elections, with prominent leaders like Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari, and Sanjay Saraogi achieving significant victories. The BJP emerged victorious in 32 seats, while JD(U) won 22. The opposition INDIA bloc, however, managed only seven seats, reflecting challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:02 IST
The state elections resulted in a significant win for the NDA coalition, with key leaders such as Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari, and Sanjay Saraogi securing impressive victories.

The BJP claimed triumph in 32 seats, with their ally JD(U) securing 22 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc only managed to win seven seats. Other NDA affiliates like LJP(RV) and HAM(S) also made their presence felt in various constituencies.

Prominent victories included Prem Kumar's retention of the Gaya Town seat, Maheshwar Hazari's win in Kalyanpur, and Sanjay Saraogi's ongoing success in Darbhanga. Election results reflect the coalition's strength, while posing critical questions for the opposition bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

