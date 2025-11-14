NDA's Stellar Victory in State Elections: Prominent Faces Shine

The state elections resulted in a significant win for the NDA coalition, with key leaders such as Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari, and Sanjay Saraogi securing impressive victories.

The BJP claimed triumph in 32 seats, with their ally JD(U) securing 22 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc only managed to win seven seats. Other NDA affiliates like LJP(RV) and HAM(S) also made their presence felt in various constituencies.

Prominent victories included Prem Kumar's retention of the Gaya Town seat, Maheshwar Hazari's win in Kalyanpur, and Sanjay Saraogi's ongoing success in Darbhanga. Election results reflect the coalition's strength, while posing critical questions for the opposition bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)