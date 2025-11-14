Left Menu

BJP's Bihar Triumph Sparks Hope for West Bengal Win

BJP workers in West Bengal celebrated the NDA's victory in Bihar, hopeful it will influence West Bengal's upcoming elections. Dancing and slogans set an optimistic mood, though TMC leaders remain confident. Tensions rise amid claims of electoral role revisions affecting the state's political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:29 IST
BJP's Bihar Triumph Sparks Hope for West Bengal Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers in West Bengal erupted with celebrations, fueled by NDA's significant victory in Bihar, with aspirations of overturning Trinamool Congress's stronghold in next year's state elections.

Glee filled the streets of Kolkata as jubilant party supporters danced with placards proclaiming their victory intentions for Bengal, despite TMC leaders dismissing such prospects.

Chants and sweets characterized the BJP's confidence, coupled with assurances of a fair revised electoral roll, although the TMC remains firm in its stance to secure a fourth term under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

 Global
2
Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot

Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot

 India
3
NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections

NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections

 India
4
Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even spare PM Modi's late mother; people gave them befitting reply: Nadda.

Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even sp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025