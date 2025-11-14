BJP's Bihar Triumph Sparks Hope for West Bengal Win
BJP workers in West Bengal celebrated the NDA's victory in Bihar, hopeful it will influence West Bengal's upcoming elections. Dancing and slogans set an optimistic mood, though TMC leaders remain confident. Tensions rise amid claims of electoral role revisions affecting the state's political dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:29 IST
BJP workers in West Bengal erupted with celebrations, fueled by NDA's significant victory in Bihar, with aspirations of overturning Trinamool Congress's stronghold in next year's state elections.
Glee filled the streets of Kolkata as jubilant party supporters danced with placards proclaiming their victory intentions for Bengal, despite TMC leaders dismissing such prospects.
Chants and sweets characterized the BJP's confidence, coupled with assurances of a fair revised electoral roll, although the TMC remains firm in its stance to secure a fourth term under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
