BJP's Bihar Triumph Sparks Hope for West Bengal Win

BJP workers in West Bengal erupted with celebrations, fueled by NDA's significant victory in Bihar, with aspirations of overturning Trinamool Congress's stronghold in next year's state elections.

Glee filled the streets of Kolkata as jubilant party supporters danced with placards proclaiming their victory intentions for Bengal, despite TMC leaders dismissing such prospects.

Chants and sweets characterized the BJP's confidence, coupled with assurances of a fair revised electoral roll, although the TMC remains firm in its stance to secure a fourth term under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.