BJP Triumphs in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha Assembly Bypolls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended gratitude to voters in Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, following BJP's victories in the assembly bypolls. Devyani Rana and Jay Dholakia, newly elected MLAs, succeeded by significant margins. BJP's rigorous campaign efforts were recognized and congratulated by Modi.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation to the voters in Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha after the BJP secured victories in the recent assembly bypolls. The results were declared on Friday, marking substantial wins for the party.
Devyani Rana clinched the Nagrota bypoll victory, which was conducted following the demise of her father, Devender Singh Rana, who previously held the MLA position for that constituency. She triumphed over her nearest rival, Harsh Dev Singh from the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, by a notable margin of 24,647 votes.
Meanwhile, in Odisha's Nuapada, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia emerged victorious against Congress's Ghasi Ram Majhi with an overwhelming lead of 83,748 votes. Dholakia, son of the late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, continues his father's legacy in the region. Prime Minister Modi also lauded the relentless efforts of BJP workers for ensuring these electoral successes.
