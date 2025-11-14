Bihar Polls: Calls for Introspection Amid Crushing Defeat for Congress and Allies

As the Congress and Mahagathbandhan reeled from a significant loss in the Bihar elections, voices from within the opposition bloc, including Mumtaz Patel, criticized the consolidation of power in the hands of a disconnected few.

BJP's commanding victory, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the party's entrenched popularity. The NDA is on track to captivate around 200 of the 243 seats.

Amid calls for serious introspection, leaders urge a paradigm shift with a focus on women engagement and realizing ground realities to pivot towards future electoral successes.