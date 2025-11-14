Left Menu

Bihar Polls: Calls for Introspection Amid Crushing Defeat for Congress and Allies

Following their significant defeat in the Bihar elections, Congress and the Mahagathbandhan face criticism for concentrating power in few hands. Mumtaz Patel and Shashi Tharoor call for introspection. The BJP's strong performance emphasizes Prime Minister Modi's influence. Opposition members urge inclusive strategies focusing on women's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the Congress and Mahagathbandhan reeled from a significant loss in the Bihar elections, voices from within the opposition bloc, including Mumtaz Patel, criticized the consolidation of power in the hands of a disconnected few.

BJP's commanding victory, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the party's entrenched popularity. The NDA is on track to captivate around 200 of the 243 seats.

Amid calls for serious introspection, leaders urge a paradigm shift with a focus on women engagement and realizing ground realities to pivot towards future electoral successes.

