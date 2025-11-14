Landslide Victory: NDA Secures Historic Win in Bihar Elections

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, secured a resounding victory in the Bihar assembly elections. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning nearly 95% of the seats it contested, reflecting widespread support for their governance and development initiatives.

Modi and his allies celebrated the triumph as a mandate for good governance, social justice, and public welfare. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda lauded the results as a validation of the government's policies, emphasizing 'double engine' governance driven by Modi and Kumar.

However, the opposition criticized the election process, questioning the role of the Election Commission and alleging collusion with the ruling party. Key opposition figures, including Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor, called for introspection, claiming electoral malpractice and manipulation through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.