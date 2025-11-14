Left Menu

Landslide Victory: NDA Secures Historic Win in Bihar Elections

The NDA's significant triumph in the Bihar elections, with BJP's remarkable performance, highlights strong public endorsement for the development policies of Modi and Nitish Kumar. The victory sparks debates over the Election Commission's impartiality, with opposition alleging bias and vote manipulation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:00 IST
Landslide Victory: NDA Secures Historic Win in Bihar Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, secured a resounding victory in the Bihar assembly elections. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning nearly 95% of the seats it contested, reflecting widespread support for their governance and development initiatives.

Modi and his allies celebrated the triumph as a mandate for good governance, social justice, and public welfare. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda lauded the results as a validation of the government's policies, emphasizing 'double engine' governance driven by Modi and Kumar.

However, the opposition criticized the election process, questioning the role of the Election Commission and alleging collusion with the ruling party. Key opposition figures, including Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor, called for introspection, claiming electoral malpractice and manipulation through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

