Bihar Verdict Turbocharges BJP, Sets Stage for Bengal Showdown

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resounding victory in Bihar has energized its political aspirations in West Bengal. Declaring the state as 'next,' the BJP aims to dethrone the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 2026 elections. The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, remains undeterred, predicting a stronger mandate.

Amid the BJP's triumph, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept Bihar, securing dominance over almost 200 seats out of 243. The BJP's 95% strike rate highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's significant influence. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan struggled, falling well short of expectations despite anticipated support for Tejashwi Yadav.

The BJP, sensing momentum, quickly pivoted focus to West Bengal. Party leaders claim this 'massive wave' will oust TMC from power. The TMC retaliated with fierce rhetoric, downplaying the Bihar outcome. As both parties gear up, the 2026 West Bengal electoral battle looms large and contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)