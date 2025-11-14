Bihar Election Defeat: A Wake-Up Call for Mahagatbandhan

The Left parties have described the setback in Bihar elections as a major blow to the Mahagatbandhan coalition, reflecting a disconnect with ground realities. Though unexpected, this defeat raises pressing concerns about the opposition's collective strategy and the need for stronger alignment among allies.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary M A Baby and other leaders have accused the ruling NDA of misusing the state's machinery and financial influence. Baby emphasized that defeating the NDA requires a more united front from opposition parties, calling for a detailed analysis of factors contributing to the loss.

Critics point to flaws in seat-sharing arrangements and discrepancies in voter figures as further obstacles. The INDIA bloc is urged to introspect and learn lessons from past electoral failures, particularly in state polls like those in Haryana and Maharashtra, to strengthen future campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)