BJP's Decisive Triumph in Bihar Celebrated in Manipur

The Manipur BJP unit celebrated the party's triumph in the Bihar Assembly elections, attributing the win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Party leaders gathered to commemorate the victory, emphasizing the people's trust in Modi's development-driven governance and their commitment to a stronger India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:34 IST
The Manipur wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a significant victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, emphasizing it as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Party members, including MLAs and karyakartas, assembled at the local party office to exchange sweets and jubilations.

State BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi highlighted the victory as a reflection of the public's trust in Modi's development-centric and transformative governance. She remarked that the mandate underscores the demand for progress and stability in India's political landscape.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his delight in joining the celebrations on social media platform X. He underscored the unwavering public faith in Modi's visionary leadership, conveying optimism for a more resilient India under the BJP's 'double-engine' government structure.

