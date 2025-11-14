Mumtaz Patel Criticizes Congress Power Dynamics Amid Electoral Losses
Congress leader Mumtaz Patel criticized the concentration of decision-making power within the party, sidelining grassroots workers, and suggested a boycott if electoral irregularities persist. She praised Rahul Gandhi but blamed internal power manipulation for the Congress's electoral setbacks. The NDA leads Bihar Assembly results with a majority.
On Friday, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel voiced her concerns regarding the centralized decision-making in the Congress party, where grassroots workers are often overlooked. She emphasized the need for vigilance against a concentrated power structure, noting, "When fighting such a powerful system, the Congress must stay alert."
Patel lamented the neglect of loyal party workers, stating, "Despite their dedication, Congress workers aren't acknowledged or granted authority." She highlighted parallels between broader democratic challenges and internal party issues, stressing that power is monopolized by a select few, leading to repeated electoral setbacks for the party.
In a drastic suggestion, Patel proposed an electoral boycott if irregularities continue. Praising Rahul Gandhi's efforts, she criticized internal manipulations for hindering the party's success in elections. Current Bihar Assembly results show NDA's lead, thanks to strong performances by BJP and JD(U), during a historic voter turnout.
