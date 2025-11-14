Left Menu

NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Testament to Modi's Leadership

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attributed the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections to Prime Minister Modi's leadership, criticizing Congress for neglecting tribal heroes' legacies and blaming them for national issues. He highlighted the inclusion of tribal stories in school curricula and questioned Congress' electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barwani/Indore | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:52 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after the NDA's decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, attributing the success to Modi's strategic influence.

Speaking at an event in Barwani district, Yadav criticized the opposition, particularly the Congress, accusing it of failing to honor tribal revolutionaries' legacies and holding them accountable for various national issues.

Yadav further emphasized his government's efforts to integrate stories of tribal icons into educational curricula, while questioning Congress' electoral campaign strategies and decisions during the Bihar elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

