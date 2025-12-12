Capture of Infamous Criminal Abdul Rashid Brings Relief to Madhya Pradesh

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a notorious criminal, Abdul Rashid, was apprehended in Indore, bringing relief to the residents of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Rashid, involved in more than 100 criminal activities including murder, was seized while returning to his hometown for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Vyas reported that Rashid, also known as Talwar Singh, aged 54, committed a brazen daylight burglary upon his recently return to Indore. Authorities recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 7.50 lakh, confirming his involvement in the theft within the city.

Originally from Indore but living in Akola district, Maharashtra, Rashid was infamously known for presenting a victim's head at a local police station, earning him the nickname Talwar Singh. With his capture, multiple criminal cases across two states are closer to resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)