Left Menu

Capture of Infamous Criminal Abdul Rashid Brings Relief to Madhya Pradesh

A notorious criminal, Abdul Rashid, who was involved in over 100 offenses, including murder, was captured in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He was apprehended while attempting to fill out a voter list form. Stolen items worth Rs 7.50 lakh were recovered, linking him to a recent burglary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:36 IST
Capture of Infamous Criminal Abdul Rashid Brings Relief to Madhya Pradesh
Abdul Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, a notorious criminal, Abdul Rashid, was apprehended in Indore, bringing relief to the residents of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Rashid, involved in more than 100 criminal activities including murder, was seized while returning to his hometown for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Vyas reported that Rashid, also known as Talwar Singh, aged 54, committed a brazen daylight burglary upon his recently return to Indore. Authorities recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 7.50 lakh, confirming his involvement in the theft within the city.

Originally from Indore but living in Akola district, Maharashtra, Rashid was infamously known for presenting a victim's head at a local police station, earning him the nickname Talwar Singh. With his capture, multiple criminal cases across two states are closer to resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025