Madhya Pradesh Aims for Prosperity in Legislative Assembly Session
An assembly session in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for December 17 to discuss the state's future as a developed and self-reliant entity. This marks the eighth session of the 16th assembly. The Governor has approved the notification, and proceedings will begin at 11 am.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:02 IST
- India
An important session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to take place on December 17, aiming to chart the path for making the state developed and self-reliant, according to officials.
The assembly, currently in its 16th iteration, will conduct its eighth session at 11 am.
Officials have confirmed that the notification for this session was approved by the Governor and issued by the assembly secretariat.
