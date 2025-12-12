Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Aims for Prosperity in Legislative Assembly Session

An assembly session in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for December 17 to discuss the state's future as a developed and self-reliant entity. This marks the eighth session of the 16th assembly. The Governor has approved the notification, and proceedings will begin at 11 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh Aims for Prosperity in Legislative Assembly Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An important session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to take place on December 17, aiming to chart the path for making the state developed and self-reliant, according to officials.

The assembly, currently in its 16th iteration, will conduct its eighth session at 11 am.

Officials have confirmed that the notification for this session was approved by the Governor and issued by the assembly secretariat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025