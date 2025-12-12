Madhya Pradesh Congress Targets CM's Two-Year Tenure Amid Economic and Social Concerns

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has launched a scathing critique of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government, as it marks two years in power, citing severe economic, social, and administrative challenges facing the state under his leadership.

At a press conference in Bhopal, Congress President Jitu Patwari condemned the administration for allegedly misleading the public for over two decades. Patwari claimed that the state is burdened with debt and unresolved public issues, particularly criticizing the government's handling of resources and administrative misconduct.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar reinforced the criticism, highlighting shortcomings in areas like youth employment, healthcare, and tribal welfare. Singhar described the state's plight as a systemic collapse. In response, MP Minister Vishvas Sarang defended the government's record, dismissing the Congress's attacks as unproductive negativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)