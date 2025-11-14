Budget U-Turns Shake UK Government Credibility

The UK's government faces mounting skepticism as mixed messages about budget strategy undermine its credibility. On Friday, market experts voiced concerns after conflicting reports emerged about Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' stance on income tax hikes. The Financial Times reported a retraction, adding confusion to the fiscal policy narrative.

Reeves' initial indication of an income tax rise raised eyebrows, suggesting a potential breach of Labour Party's promises. Oxford Economics' Andrew Goodwin criticized the erratic communication, labeling it a fiasco. The Treasury's abandonment of welfare reforms in July further intensifies doubts about its fiscal decisiveness.

Sector leaders worry about fiscal uncertainty deterring investments. CBI and other business figures expressed concerns that the unpredictable budget environment would lead to cautious investment behaviors. Rising bond yields reflect market anxiety, as the perceived instability echoes past fiscal missteps.

