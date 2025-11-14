BJP's Sizzling Success in Bihar Elections Marred by Close Misses

The BJP showcased a powerful performance in the Bihar assembly elections as it celebrated almost all its 101 nominees achieving landslide victories. Yet, despite their dominating presence, 12 BJP candidates fell short, with some defeated by razor-thin margins of just a handful of votes, according to the Election Commission.

A stark contrast was apparent as only six out of 61 Congress candidates survived the vigorous challenge posed by the ruling NDA. Notably, Vinod Kumar suffered a significant defeat in the Baisi seat to AIMIM's Ghulam Sarwar by a margin of 27,251 votes, highlighting the shifting political dynamics in the region.

The election outcome reflects a highly competitive political landscape in Bihar, where narrow defeats underscore the volatile voter sentiment and strategic electoral alliances. As the dust settles, it remains clear that while BJP enjoys a dominant position, the contests proved closer than the party might have anticipated.