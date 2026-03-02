Nepal's Interim PM Urges Full Voter Turnout Ahead of Crucial Election

Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, made a national appeal on Monday urging citizens to vote in the crucial House of Representatives election set for March 5. Karki described this moment as 'historic and important,' emphasizing the significance of each ballot in determining the nation's path to stability and prosperity.

Reflecting on her tenure since September 12, Karki expressed satisfaction with the progress made by transitioning from a period of youth-driven unrest to a constitutionally stable government. She reassured that the achievements were due to the people's collective resolve, steering the country towards peace and lawfulness.

With elections imminent, Karki urged voters to prioritize casting their votes, stressing the transformative power of their decision-making. She also called for political entities to abide by rules during the campaign silence period, ensuring free and fair elections. Additionally, she warned against the spread of misinformation while extending Holi festivities' greetings and noting concerns about tensions in West Asia impacting Nepalis there. As her administrative term concludes, Karki reaffirmed a focus on justice and the role of elected representatives in shaping Nepal's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)