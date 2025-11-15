Justice Department Under Pressure: Trump Targets Epstein's Ties with Clinton, JPMorgan

The U.S. Justice Department has announced plans to probe the connections between the late Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton, and banking giant JPMorgan, following a directive from President Donald Trump. This decision comes on the heels of the release of thousands of documents by a congressional committee, sparking new inquiries into Trump's own associations with Epstein.

Critics argue that Trump's actions could lead to issues of vindictive prosecution, compromising the integrity of the judicial process. Legal experts warn that these politically motivated demands might result in case dismissals, as already claimed by former FBI Director James Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Despite the Justice Department's earlier findings suggesting insufficient evidence for investigating uncharged parties in the Epstein case, pressure mounts as the House of Representatives contemplates a bill compelling the release of Epstein's files. The ongoing saga continues to challenge Trump, with some supporters skeptical of a possible cover-up attempt surrounding his alleged role in the scandal.