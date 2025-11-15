Left Menu

Justice Department Launches Probe Into Epstein's Connections Amid Political Tensions

The U.S. Justice Department, responding to former President Donald Trump's request, will probe Jeffrey Epstein's links with prominent figures like Bill Clinton and JPMorgan. This decision follows public scrutiny and Trump's allegations against political opponents amid the broader Epstein scandal. Legal experts express concerns over potential politically driven prosecutions.

Updated: 15-11-2025 07:18 IST
The U.S. Justice Department, responding to an appeal by former President Donald Trump, has initiated an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's connections with figures such as Bill Clinton and JPMorgan. This decision follows the release of extensive documents by a congressional committee that incited fresh scrutiny of Trump's relationship with Epstein.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Jay Clayton, Manhattan's chief federal prosecutor, will spearhead the probe. The Epstein scandal has been a significant political challenge for Trump, partly fueled by his promotion of conspiracy theories about Epstein to his supporters, some of whom believe in a cover-up by Trump's administration regarding Epstein's ties.

Legal experts have warned that Trump's influence over the Justice Department could taint outcomes with perceptions of 'vindictive prosecution.' The investigation is seen as Trump's effort to redirect focus away from his involvement with Epstein, who socialized with many well-known figures before his 2008 conviction for soliciting minors.

