Rift Deepens: Trump Calls Out 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Donald Trump has ended his support for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, labeling her 'Wacky Marjorie' and indicating endorsement of her challenger in upcoming elections. Greene, once a strong Trump ally, has shown signs of political moderation, leading to disputes with Trump over various political stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 08:44 IST
Marjorie Taylor Greene
President Donald Trump has publicly severed ties with his prominent supporter Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her 'Wacky Marjorie' and announcing his intent to back a contender against her in the next midterm elections. Greene's shifting political stance has fueled tensions, as she has recently criticized Republican leadership and taken positions at odds with Trump, particularly over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and GOP strategies.

Greene, who has been distancing herself by adopting a moderated political approach, claimed that Trump's reaction represents an effort to thwart the unveiling of the Epstein files, an issue she has prioritized. Formerly a staunch Trump supporter, Greene has expressed disillusionment and pushed back against party norms, suggesting she may chart a new path within the political landscape.

As Greene's views change, observers note her growing critiques of Republican figures, foreseeing a potential realignment in political circles. This has sparked interest in the emergence of new challengers within her constituency, with speculation over the impact on upcoming elections. The evolving scenario reflects broader shifts within the GOP in response to rising domestic economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

