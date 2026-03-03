Escalating Tensions Prompt U.S. Evacuations in the Middle East
Following escalating tensions with Iran, the U.S. has ordered non-essential personnel to evacuate from Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan, and closed several diplomatic missions. In Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Mission closed after a drone attack, and in Israel, citizens are advised to independently ensure their security.
The United States on Tuesday initiated the evacuation of non-essential government personnel and their families from Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan amid heightened tensions with Iran.
This move includes the closure of several U.S. diplomatic missions across the region. The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia shut down on March 3 following a drone attack, urging Americans in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran to shelter in place. Furthermore, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait announced it would remain closed until further notice, canceling all consular services.
In Israel, the U.S. Embassy issued a statement indicating its inability to assist with evacuation plans, advising American citizens to create their own security strategies. These actions come as the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran broadens across the region, prompting increased security measures at U.S. diplomatic sites and travel restrictions to military installations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
