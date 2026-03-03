South Korean Vessels Navigate Hormuz: No Losses Reported
South Korea's maritime ministry announced that 40 South Korean vessels were sailing near the Strait of Hormuz, with 26 inside the Gulf, as of Tuesday morning. No losses or damage have been reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:53 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's maritime ministry announced on Tuesday that a fleet of 40 South Korean vessels is currently navigating the waters near the Strait of Hormuz.
Among these, 26 ships are positioned inside the Gulf, according to reports timed at 7 a.m. local time (2200 GMT on Monday).
Officials clarified that no losses or damage have been reported so far, bringing a sense of relief amid global maritime concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
