South Korean Vessels Navigate Hormuz: No Losses Reported

South Korea's maritime ministry announced on Tuesday that a fleet of 40 South Korean vessels is currently navigating the waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

Among these, 26 ships are positioned inside the Gulf, according to reports timed at 7 a.m. local time (2200 GMT on Monday).

Officials clarified that no losses or damage have been reported so far, bringing a sense of relief amid global maritime concerns.

