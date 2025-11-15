Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions

In a surprising political turn, President Donald Trump has officially withdrawn his endorsement of Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, intensifying tensions between them. Trump's decision, shared on Truth Social, came after Greene criticized the former president's policies, marking a rare rift with one of his vocal supporters.

The discord began when Trump presented Greene with a poll suggesting her limited success in any future statewide races without his backing. The former president indicated he might support a primary challenger against Greene, potentially reshaping the political landscape in Georgia.

Despite traditionally supporting Trump, Greene has diverged on key issues such as trade tariffs and foreign policy, drawing her further from Trump's agenda. Moreover, her stance on the Epstein case has amplified the dispute, causing a notable shift in alliances within the Republican Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)