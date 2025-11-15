Trump Withdraws Support for Marjorie Taylor Greene Amid Escalating Tensions
President Donald Trump has withdrawn his endorsement of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene due to her recent criticisms of his agenda. This marks a significant fallout between Trump and Greene, an outspoken supporter. Greene accused Trump of attacking and lying about her as tensions rise over various political disagreements.
In a surprising political turn, President Donald Trump has officially withdrawn his endorsement of Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, intensifying tensions between them. Trump's decision, shared on Truth Social, came after Greene criticized the former president's policies, marking a rare rift with one of his vocal supporters.
The discord began when Trump presented Greene with a poll suggesting her limited success in any future statewide races without his backing. The former president indicated he might support a primary challenger against Greene, potentially reshaping the political landscape in Georgia.
Despite traditionally supporting Trump, Greene has diverged on key issues such as trade tariffs and foreign policy, drawing her further from Trump's agenda. Moreover, her stance on the Epstein case has amplified the dispute, causing a notable shift in alliances within the Republican Party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Department Launches Probe Into Epstein's Connections Amid Political Tensions
Georgia Prosecutor Takes Reins in Trump Election Interference Case
Political Tensions Rise as Central African Republic Heads to Elections
Congress Clinches Crucial Jubilee Hills Seat, Strengthens Hold Amidst Political Tensions
MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions