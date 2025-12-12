Left Menu

Kerala Minister Urges Restraint: Political Tensions Escalate Over 'Womaniser' Remark

Kerala's political climate sizzles as Education Minister V Sivankutty warns against provoking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan further following his controversial 'womaniser' comment about Congress. He suggested that Vijayan's comments arose from frustration and hinted that more revelations about Congress could surface if tensions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political scene is heating up after Education Minister V Sivankutty cautioned against provoking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who recently labeled the Congress with terms like 'womanisers.' The Minister suggested that Vijayan's remarks emanated from deep frustration with ongoing Congress activities.

V Sivankutty, while speaking to a television channel, indicated that any further provocation might lead the Chief Minister to disclose further unsettling details about the Congress, insisting that Vijayan was well aware of the inner workings of the rival party.

The Congress has responded strongly to Vijayan's allegations, with leaders demanding accountability for similar individuals within his party and state guardianship. Tensions remain high as history of previous scandals and delays in actions against allegations fuel the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

