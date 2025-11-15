NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Boost for Modi's Leadership

Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MP HD Kumaraswamy emphasized that Bihar voters have decisively backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and development agenda. Addressing news agency ANI, Kumaraswamy praised the collective efforts of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in securing a robust victory in the state's assembly elections.

Under Modi's leadership, a coalition of leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, JDU leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, campaigned vigorously. Their efforts paid off, with the NDA achieving a significant majority, overcoming opposition hurdles posed by the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and Congress.

The BJP's dominance as the single-largest party, securing 89 seats, with Janata Dal (United) close behind at 85, solidified NDA's assembly stronghold with 202 seats, achieving a three-fourths majority in the 243-member house. This strikes a repeat performance of the 2010 elections, when NDA similarly crossed the 200-seat mark, further underscoring the alignment with Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)