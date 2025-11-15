Left Menu

NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Boost for Modi's Leadership

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed a decisive victory in the Bihar elections. BJP emerged as the dominant party, while opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, faced major setbacks. This result marks the second time NDA crossed the 200-seat threshold in Bihar assembly elections.

Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MP HD Kumaraswamy emphasized that Bihar voters have decisively backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and development agenda. Addressing news agency ANI, Kumaraswamy praised the collective efforts of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in securing a robust victory in the state's assembly elections.

Under Modi's leadership, a coalition of leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, JDU leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, campaigned vigorously. Their efforts paid off, with the NDA achieving a significant majority, overcoming opposition hurdles posed by the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and Congress.

The BJP's dominance as the single-largest party, securing 89 seats, with Janata Dal (United) close behind at 85, solidified NDA's assembly stronghold with 202 seats, achieving a three-fourths majority in the 243-member house. This strikes a repeat performance of the 2010 elections, when NDA similarly crossed the 200-seat mark, further underscoring the alignment with Modi's vision.

