KPYCC Protests Alleged 'Vote Chori' Across India

The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) staged a protest on Saturday against alleged widespread 'vote chori' or vote theft in elections across various states in India. The protestors demanded accountability from the Election Commission of India and the central government for the alleged electoral irregularities.

This demonstration followed a day after the Congress party claimed 'vote chori on a gigantic scale' in the Bihar assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi vowed an in-depth review of the election results, stating that the party could not achieve victory in an election that was unfair from the outset.

The protest at Freedom Park was led by Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib and other senior Congress leaders from Karnataka. The protestors plan to march to the Election Commission's office in Bengaluru to submit a memorandum seeking an inquiry into the irregularities and demand measures for electoral transparency.