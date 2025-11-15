Allegations of Electoral Fraud and Political Maneuvering in Bihar
The Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that the Bihar elections were manipulated by the poll body in collusion with the ruling BJP-led NDA. They claimed this was a scam within Indian democracy, with the opposition struggling and alleging that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership is questionable due to alleged memory issues.
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has raised serious allegations regarding the recent Bihar elections, asserting that they were a sham orchestrated by electoral authorities and the ruling BJP-led NDA. According to the party, the BJP secured its victory by manipulating votes, purportedly undermining democratic processes.
This comes in the wake of a substantial triumph for the NDA, in which the BJP increased its seats to 89 and the Janata Dal (U) secured 85 seats. The opposition, however, notably struggled, with the RJD's tally dropping significantly to 25 seats and the Congress managing only six seats, marking a steep decline.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning his capacity to govern due to alleged memory issues. They further expressed concerns over how a party with two deputy chief ministers failed to appoint its chief minister, suggesting potential power grabs from the BJP over JD(U).
ALSO READ
Stalin Congratulates Nitish Kumar, Criticizes Election Commission Post-Bihar Polls
Bihar's Political Chess: Nitish Kumar's Strategic Maneuvers to Secure Power
Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM Nitish Kumar's good governance: BJP chief Nadda.
In last 11 years, PM Modi worked wholeheartedly for Bihar and CM Nitish Kumar worked to pull it out of darkness of 'jungle raj': Amit Shah.
Abdullah Reflects on Poll Trends, Recognizes Nitish Kumar's Strategy