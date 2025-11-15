Left Menu

NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions

NDA's triumph in the 2025 Bihar Elections was celebrated by West Bengal BJP leaders, who criticized TMC's governance. Bihar's voters decisively rejected the 'jungle raj.' NDA secured 202 out of 243 seats, marking a historic victory. Meanwhile, West Bengal's governance under TMC faces increased scrutiny and opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:53 IST
NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions
West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) celebrated a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, securing 202 of the 243 seats. This historic result was met with fervor by BJP leaders in West Bengal, who used the opportunity to critique the governance of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in their state.

Samik Bhattacharya, West Bengal BJP President, emphasized that Bihari voters had emphatically refused the 'jungle raj' narrative. He pointed out similar governmental inadequacies in West Bengal, stating that the lack of law, order, and constitutional adherence has left citizens yearning for TMC's displacement.

Accusations against TMC included betrayal and systemic failure over 14 years, with claims they isolated West Bengal by altering central welfare programs. In contrast, NDA's comprehensive victory resonated through Bihar with significantly high voter turnout, especially among women who outvoted men. The victory reiterates NDA's formidable presence as they surpass the 200-seat mark once again since 2010.

TRENDING

1
School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

 India
2
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
3
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
4
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025