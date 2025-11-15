NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions
NDA's triumph in the 2025 Bihar Elections was celebrated by West Bengal BJP leaders, who criticized TMC's governance. Bihar's voters decisively rejected the 'jungle raj.' NDA secured 202 out of 243 seats, marking a historic victory. Meanwhile, West Bengal's governance under TMC faces increased scrutiny and opposition.
- Country:
- India
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) celebrated a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, securing 202 of the 243 seats. This historic result was met with fervor by BJP leaders in West Bengal, who used the opportunity to critique the governance of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in their state.
Samik Bhattacharya, West Bengal BJP President, emphasized that Bihari voters had emphatically refused the 'jungle raj' narrative. He pointed out similar governmental inadequacies in West Bengal, stating that the lack of law, order, and constitutional adherence has left citizens yearning for TMC's displacement.
Accusations against TMC included betrayal and systemic failure over 14 years, with claims they isolated West Bengal by altering central welfare programs. In contrast, NDA's comprehensive victory resonated through Bihar with significantly high voter turnout, especially among women who outvoted men. The victory reiterates NDA's formidable presence as they surpass the 200-seat mark once again since 2010.
ALSO READ
Osama Shahab's Political Victory Sparks 'Jungle Raj' Debate
Modi Hails Bihar Win, Vows to End 'Jungle Raj' in Bengal
In last 11 years, PM Modi worked wholeheartedly for Bihar and CM Nitish Kumar worked to pull it out of darkness of 'jungle raj': Amit Shah.
I want to assure people of West Bengal that we will throw out 'jungle raj' from their state: PM Modi in address over Bihar polls win.
Booth capturing, violence used to be a regular affair during 'jungle raj' in Bihar elections, but now no such case takes place: PM Modi.