NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) celebrated a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, securing 202 of the 243 seats. This historic result was met with fervor by BJP leaders in West Bengal, who used the opportunity to critique the governance of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in their state.

Samik Bhattacharya, West Bengal BJP President, emphasized that Bihari voters had emphatically refused the 'jungle raj' narrative. He pointed out similar governmental inadequacies in West Bengal, stating that the lack of law, order, and constitutional adherence has left citizens yearning for TMC's displacement.

Accusations against TMC included betrayal and systemic failure over 14 years, with claims they isolated West Bengal by altering central welfare programs. In contrast, NDA's comprehensive victory resonated through Bihar with significantly high voter turnout, especially among women who outvoted men. The victory reiterates NDA's formidable presence as they surpass the 200-seat mark once again since 2010.