Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala

The Special Intensive Revision of Kerala's electoral roll, initiated by the Election Commission, has met with political controversy. Despite claims it aims for the 2026 Assembly elections, opposition parties suspect it influences upcoming local body polls. The state's plea to defer the revision was rejected by the high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:36 IST
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Kerala has sparked a political storm. Conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the revision aims to prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Khelkar informed the press that 85% of enumeration forms had been distributed and completion was expected by November 25. However, several political parties, barring the BJP, are demanding the SIR's postponement until after local body elections, alleging it is being used to sway the polls.

CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan claimed that the ECI was influenced by the BJP to conduct the SIR during the election period, suspecting an effort to counter a presumed LDF victory. The Kerala government approached the high court to delay the process, but was advised to turn to the Supreme Court for recourse.

