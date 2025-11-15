Vatican Returns Indigenous Canadian Artefacts

The Vatican took a step towards reconciliation by returning 62 artefacts to Canada, connected to its Indigenous peoples. This move, aimed at fostering dialogue and respect, saw the artefacts being handed over to the Canadian Catholic Bishops, as expressed in an official statement.

The artefacts, initially gifted by Pope Leo, will be transferred to the National Indigenous Organizations (NIOs) to ensure they are reunited with their original communities. These items were originally sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition organized by Pope Pius XI, later becoming part of the Vatican Museums.

This return aligns with the historic apology issued by the late Pope Francis in 2022 for the Catholic Church's role in operating residential schools in Canada. The church and Indigenous leaders have been engaging in discussions about repatriating such cultural items.