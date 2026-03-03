Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the infamous leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was laid to rest in Zapopan, Mexico, with traditional pomp and military oversight. Known as 'El Mencho,' his death at the hands of the Mexican army led to heightened security and sparked unrest across numerous states.

The extended military presence at his funeral indicates the continued threat posed by the cartel, which retaliated violently following his demise. Despite the government's discretion on the burial details, locals witnessed an ornate service characterized by golden caskets and regional music, underscoring the figure's notorious legacy.

Ballads lamenting his demise emerged almost immediately, a testament to the cult of personality surrounding such figures. El Mencho's death echoes the enigmatic endings of past cartel leaders, whose deaths often trigger local folklore and further criminal activities.