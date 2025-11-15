Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Stands Firm: Bengal's Resistance Against BJP Politics

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose asserts that West Bengal will resist BJP's politics, citing Mamata Banerjee's ground-level leadership and impactful initiatives like Kanyashree. Ghose accuses the Centre of withholding state's dues and targeting Bengali speakers, affirming Bengal's determination to defend its cultural identity against BJP tactics.

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose declared on Saturday that West Bengal will not accept the BJP's brand of politics, countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims of an impending victory in the state's upcoming assembly polls. Ghose emphasized Bengal's preference for leaders like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who remain actively engaged with the people.

Speaking to PTI, Ghose criticized Modi's approach, stating, "Bengal is not a mere conquest for Mr. Modi's resume. The politics of divide and rule, muscle power, and violence will not be tolerated here." Ghose praised the Bengal government's social programs, such as Kanyashree, for their genuine commitment to women's empowerment rather than pre-election tactics.

Ghose further accused the central government of denying West Bengal its rightful dues under various schemes, thereby challenging the federal structure. She also condemned the targeting of Bengali speakers in other states, labeling such actions as divisive politics. Ghose invoked the legacy of figures like Vivekananda and Tagore to affirm Bengal's cultural resilience against BJP encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

