TMC Accuses BJP of Anti-Tribal and Anti-Bengali Sentiments

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party of fostering 'anti-tribal' and 'anti-Dalit' sentiments. The TMC pointed to a worrying rise in crimes against Scheduled Tribes, noting a 90% increase in incidents since 2014.

The party alleged that tribal safety is most compromised in BJP-led states such as Manipur and Madhya Pradesh, where incidents of atrocities have surged. Controversies involving BJP leaders in these states were highlighted as evidence of increasing discrimination.

Additionally, TMC leaders criticized the BJP's approach to Bengali identity, accusing party figures of launching an 'anti-Bengali campaign.' The TMC expressed disdain for BJP's practice of appointing outsiders to key positions in Bengal, positioning itself as defending regional identity against outside influences.

