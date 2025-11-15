West Bengal Intensifies Election Preparations with Strict Directives
West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, instructed district election officials to complete the collection of Special Intensive Revision enumeration forms by the end of November. Despite 98.5% distribution completion, officials were urged to address delays and ensure voter safety following complaints, with strict actions against misconduct.
The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has called on district election officials to accelerate efforts in gathering filled-in Special Intensive Revision forms by the end of November.
During a video conference, Agarwal expressed concerns over the delay, noting that over 7.55 crore forms were distributed, yet questioned why 100% distribution remained elusive.
Amid concerns regarding the safety of Booth Level Officers, Agarwal assured swift resolutions, warning of strict consequences for any misconduct during the collection process to ensure a smooth and peaceful operation.
