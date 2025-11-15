West Bengal Intensifies Election Preparations with Strict Directives

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has called on district election officials to accelerate efforts in gathering filled-in Special Intensive Revision forms by the end of November.

During a video conference, Agarwal expressed concerns over the delay, noting that over 7.55 crore forms were distributed, yet questioned why 100% distribution remained elusive.

Amid concerns regarding the safety of Booth Level Officers, Agarwal assured swift resolutions, warning of strict consequences for any misconduct during the collection process to ensure a smooth and peaceful operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)