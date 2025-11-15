Left Menu

Rohini Acharya's Dramatic Political Exit: Family Feud Unveiled

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, announced her political exit and disowned her family, blaming close aides of her brother, Tejashwi Yadav. Her statements followed RJD's defeat in Bihar polls, with Acharya criticizing these aides' influence and questioning their roles publicly.

Updated: 15-11-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 23:20 IST
Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad, stirred the political scene on Saturday by announcing both her departure from politics and estrangement from her family. Her comments came in the wake of the RJD's poor performance in the Bihar assembly elections.

The unexpected declaration by Acharya, who is also Tejashwi Yadav's sister, squarely placed responsibility on two of Tejashwi's confidants, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, for the debacle. During a heated exchange with reporters at the airport before flying to Delhi, Acharya expressed her discontent by saying, "I have no family. Do not ask me anything. Pose questions to Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. Somebody has to take responsibility."

Acharya, a doctor by training who became a homemaker in Singapore, lamented the situation, pointing fingers at the party's internal dynamics. Her recent post, which sparked curiosity, did not clarify the exact details of her grievances with Sanjay Yadav, an RJD Rajya Sabha member, and Rameez, a close friend of Tejashwi, leaving the public with more questions than answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

