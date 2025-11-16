FAA, USPS, and Fed Face Turbulence Amid Policy Shifts

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a reduction in required domestic flight cuts from U.S. airlines from 6% to 3% at 40 major airports, beginning Saturday. The decision follows airlines' recent non-compliance with the initial cuts and aims to address air traffic safety after the government shutdown.

The U.S. Postal Service faces significant financial challenges, reporting a $9 billion annual loss while seeking reform strategies. Newly appointed Postmaster General David Steiner emphasized the need for administrative and legislative changes to rectify revenue and cost disparities.

Former Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler's resignation stemmed from financial transactions violating ethics rules, with the issue referred for an internal investigation. Kugler sought, but was denied, a waiver for investment rule violations linked to her spouse's activities.

