Left Menu

FAA, USPS, and Fed Face Turbulence Amid Policy Shifts

Current U.S. domestic news highlights include the FAA reducing flight cuts to 3%, the USPS seeking reforms amid a $9 billion loss, and former Fed Governor Kugler's exit due to trading violations. Meanwhile, Trump-era hirings at ICE and defense spending criticism spotlight ongoing policy debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 05:22 IST
FAA, USPS, and Fed Face Turbulence Amid Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a reduction in required domestic flight cuts from U.S. airlines from 6% to 3% at 40 major airports, beginning Saturday. The decision follows airlines' recent non-compliance with the initial cuts and aims to address air traffic safety after the government shutdown.

The U.S. Postal Service faces significant financial challenges, reporting a $9 billion annual loss while seeking reform strategies. Newly appointed Postmaster General David Steiner emphasized the need for administrative and legislative changes to rectify revenue and cost disparities.

Former Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler's resignation stemmed from financial transactions violating ethics rules, with the issue referred for an internal investigation. Kugler sought, but was denied, a waiver for investment rule violations linked to her spouse's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Levi, Major Shifts Across Sports Scene

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Levi, Major Shifts Across Sports Scene

 Global
2
FAA, USPS, and Fed Face Turbulence Amid Policy Shifts

FAA, USPS, and Fed Face Turbulence Amid Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Global Headlines: Trump's Trade Shift, Vatican's Cultural Return, and More

Global Headlines: Trump's Trade Shift, Vatican's Cultural Return, and More

 Global
4
Tariff Rollback Boosts Aussie Beef Industry

Tariff Rollback Boosts Aussie Beef Industry

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025