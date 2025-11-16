Bangladesh on Edge as Historic Verdict Looms for Sheikh Hasina

Security is heightened across Bangladesh as the nation braces for a crucial tribunal verdict against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She is accused of committing crimes against humanity during protests last year.

The International Crimes Tribunal is poised to deliver its decision on Monday, with the death penalty on the table for the 78-year-old Hasina, if found guilty. Accusations include orchestrating violence and human rights violations during a student-led uprising that resulted in the mass loss of lives and her subsequent ousting.

While Hasina remains in exile in India, maintaining her charges are politically driven, the interim government in Bangladesh seeks her extradition. The case continues to draw international attention as it highlights significant political and judicial tensions in the country.