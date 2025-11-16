Left Menu

Bangladesh on Edge as Historic Verdict Looms for Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh is tense ahead of a tribunal verdict against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina accused of crimes during last year’s protests. The International Crimes Tribunal is set to announce the decision, which could result in a death penalty for Hasina, currently a fugitive residing in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:16 IST
Bangladesh on Edge as Historic Verdict Looms for Sheikh Hasina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Security is heightened across Bangladesh as the nation braces for a crucial tribunal verdict against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She is accused of committing crimes against humanity during protests last year.

The International Crimes Tribunal is poised to deliver its decision on Monday, with the death penalty on the table for the 78-year-old Hasina, if found guilty. Accusations include orchestrating violence and human rights violations during a student-led uprising that resulted in the mass loss of lives and her subsequent ousting.

While Hasina remains in exile in India, maintaining her charges are politically driven, the interim government in Bangladesh seeks her extradition. The case continues to draw international attention as it highlights significant political and judicial tensions in the country.

TRENDING

1
India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

India's Development Model: Leading Global Change Through Inclusive Growth

 India
2
Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

Match Abandoned Amid Controversy: Sexism in Non-League Football

 Global
3
Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

Daryl Mitchell's Heroic Century Anchors New Zealand's Innings

 New Zealand
4
Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in Manila

Mass Mobilization Against Corruption: Iglesia Ni Cristo Leads the Charge in ...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025