Tensions Mount as PMK Calls for 'Fill the Jails' Agitation in Tamil Nadu

In a bid to demand a 15% reservation for the Vanniyar community within the Backward Classes quota in Tamil Nadu, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has called for a state-wide 'fill the jails' agitation on December 17. The call aims to mobilize community support and pressure the government to enact the reservation law.

Dr Ramadoss expressed disappointment over the Tamil Nadu government's delays in implementing the reservation, accusing them of repeated 'betrayals of trust.' He recalled a Supreme Court order from March 2022 that permitted internal reservation for Vanniyars if adequate data was collected, criticizing the DMK's failure to act promptly.

The agitation, aimed not just at PMK supporters but Vanniyars across political lines, plans to besiege government offices in every Assembly constituency. Dr Ramadoss emphasized that the scale of protests should be such that the 'prisons of Tamil Nadu will not be enough to hold the protesters,' urging swift action from the government.