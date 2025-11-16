Left Menu

Tensions Mount as PMK Calls for 'Fill the Jails' Agitation in Tamil Nadu

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, PMK leader, urges a state-wide agitation on December 17 demanding a 15% reservation for Vanniyars within Tamil Nadu's Backward Classes quota. The call to action is fueled by perceived governmental delays and 'betrayals,' with widespread protests planned across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to demand a 15% reservation for the Vanniyar community within the Backward Classes quota in Tamil Nadu, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has called for a state-wide 'fill the jails' agitation on December 17. The call aims to mobilize community support and pressure the government to enact the reservation law.

Dr Ramadoss expressed disappointment over the Tamil Nadu government's delays in implementing the reservation, accusing them of repeated 'betrayals of trust.' He recalled a Supreme Court order from March 2022 that permitted internal reservation for Vanniyars if adequate data was collected, criticizing the DMK's failure to act promptly.

The agitation, aimed not just at PMK supporters but Vanniyars across political lines, plans to besiege government offices in every Assembly constituency. Dr Ramadoss emphasized that the scale of protests should be such that the 'prisons of Tamil Nadu will not be enough to hold the protesters,' urging swift action from the government.

