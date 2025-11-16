Tragic Death of BLO Sparks Controversy in Kerala

The tragic suicide of Aneesh George, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) assigned to local body election duties in Kerala, has ignited a storm of controversy in the state. Found dead at his home in Payyannur, George's demise has been linked to the intense pressure of managing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Family members and local residents claim that George was overwhelmed by work demands. His father noted that George, a peon at a government school, was generally not accustomed to such high-stress responsibilities. The incident has prompted political leaders to criticize the Election Commission for imposing undue burdens on BLOs amid preparations for upcoming elections.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into George's death, with a report ordered by Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar. While political figures call for a pause in SIR implementation, the investigation seeks to determine the true extent of political and work-related pressures that BLOs face.

