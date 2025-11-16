Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Mobilizes DMK Cadres Ahead of SIR Exercise Completion

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin urged DMK workers to focus on the Special Intensive Revision exercise. He emphasized the importance of protecting genuine voter details and preventing false entries to secure a successful outcome and ensure DMK's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Updated: 16-11-2025 21:01 IST
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has called on DMK workers to be vigilant concerning the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The plea aims to ensure accuracy in voter details.

Stalin highlighted the need for party members to engage extensively in fieldwork over the next 40-45 days, as the exercise nears completion. Their efforts are critical to avoid unauthorized deletions or additions in the voter list.

His call to action is part of a strategy to secure a seventh term for the DMK following the 2026 Assembly elections, underscoring the importance of genuine voter representation.

