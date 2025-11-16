Left Menu

Epstein Files: A Political Tug-of-War

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed the impending vote on disclosing Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein, asserting that it would absolve President Trump of any alleged ties to Epstein's activities. The dispute over disclosure has created tensions among Trump's allies in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 21:03 IST
Epstein Files: A Political Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson commented on the upcoming vote regarding the release of Justice Department files connected to Jeffrey Epstein. On Sunday's episode of "Fox News Sunday," the Speaker expressed confidence that the vote would dispel any allegations linking President Donald Trump to Epstein's activities.

Johnson accused Democrats of using Epstein's case as a political weapon against Trump, asserting, "Epstein is their entire game plan, so we're going to take that weapon out of their hands." Despite past photographs of Trump and Epstein together, Trump has maintained they parted ways before Epstein's legal troubles.

The disclosure debate has sparked tension, notably with Trump's recent withdrawal of support from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Although Greene backed transparency, she doubted the files implicated Trump, highlighting the broader call for accountability among powerful figures involved with Epstein.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest

Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest

 India
2
Shatrughan Sinha Praises Nitish Kumar, Raising Political Eyebrows

Shatrughan Sinha Praises Nitish Kumar, Raising Political Eyebrows

 India
3
Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Standoff

Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Stando...

 India
4
AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025