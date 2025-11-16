Epstein Files: A Political Tug-of-War

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson commented on the upcoming vote regarding the release of Justice Department files connected to Jeffrey Epstein. On Sunday's episode of "Fox News Sunday," the Speaker expressed confidence that the vote would dispel any allegations linking President Donald Trump to Epstein's activities.

Johnson accused Democrats of using Epstein's case as a political weapon against Trump, asserting, "Epstein is their entire game plan, so we're going to take that weapon out of their hands." Despite past photographs of Trump and Epstein together, Trump has maintained they parted ways before Epstein's legal troubles.

The disclosure debate has sparked tension, notably with Trump's recent withdrawal of support from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Although Greene backed transparency, she doubted the files implicated Trump, highlighting the broader call for accountability among powerful figures involved with Epstein.