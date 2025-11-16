Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Questions Timing of Direct Benefit Transfers Amid Bihar Election Outcome

NCP president Sharad Pawar plans to address the pre-election distribution of money to women in Bihar under a government scheme during the upcoming Parliament session. His comments follow the NDA's electoral success and highlight concerns about the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana and election processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:01 IST
Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), announced on Sunday his intent to bring up the issue of government monetary transfers to women ahead of the recent elections in Bihar during the Parliament session.

Pawar's statement came in response to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory over the Mahagatbandhan bloc in Bihar, which he attributed partly to schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. This initiative provides direct benefit transfers of Rs 10,000 to women, allegedly influencing the election results in favor of the NDA.

Expressing concern over these practices, Pawar questioned the Election Commission's allowance of fund distribution during the election process in Bihar. He emphasized the need for a united opposition front to address the issue during the Parliament session starting December 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

