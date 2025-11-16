Sharad Pawar Questions Timing of Direct Benefit Transfers Amid Bihar Election Outcome

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), announced on Sunday his intent to bring up the issue of government monetary transfers to women ahead of the recent elections in Bihar during the Parliament session.

Pawar's statement came in response to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory over the Mahagatbandhan bloc in Bihar, which he attributed partly to schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. This initiative provides direct benefit transfers of Rs 10,000 to women, allegedly influencing the election results in favor of the NDA.

Expressing concern over these practices, Pawar questioned the Election Commission's allowance of fund distribution during the election process in Bihar. He emphasized the need for a united opposition front to address the issue during the Parliament session starting December 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)