Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Double Voting in Bihar
A video shared by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleging double voting in Bihar has sparked a heated response. The state's chief electoral officer demanded evidence and warned against spreading fake news. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, raised concerns about electoral integrity, claiming bias towards the ruling party.
In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared a contentious video claiming voting irregularities in Bihar, sparking a robust response from the state's chief electoral officer.
The video, which alleged a BJP worker voted twice, prompted the CEO to request specifics, including the voter's details, for investigation. The CEO also issued a stern warning against spreading misinformation.
Amidst rallying support, prominent Congress figures criticized the electoral process, alleging favoritism towards the ruling party and emphasizing the need for a thorough review. Allegations of election misconduct were central to Rahul Gandhi's campaign in Bihar.
