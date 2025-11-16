Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Double Voting in Bihar

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared a contentious video claiming voting irregularities in Bihar, sparking a robust response from the state's chief electoral officer.

The video, which alleged a BJP worker voted twice, prompted the CEO to request specifics, including the voter's details, for investigation. The CEO also issued a stern warning against spreading misinformation.

Amidst rallying support, prominent Congress figures criticized the electoral process, alleging favoritism towards the ruling party and emphasizing the need for a thorough review. Allegations of election misconduct were central to Rahul Gandhi's campaign in Bihar.

