Syria Detains Security Officials Amid Sweida Sectarian Violence Probe

Authorities in Syria have detained members of the security and military services amid an ongoing investigation into sectarian violence in Sweida, which left hundreds dead in July, an official said Sunday.

A press conference held by the head of the Syrian investigative committee in Damascus confirmed progress, though exact casualty figures were withheld until the year-end report. Armed clashes between groups affiliated with Druze leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri and local Bedouin clans triggered involvement from government forces siding with the Bedouins, leading to the heavy loss of life.

Judge Hatem Naasan stated that the detained officials were identified through both testimonies and widely circulated social media videos, resulting in their referral to judicial authorities. While dismissing claims that foreign militants participated in the violence, Naasan acknowledged the incidental presence of non-Syrian fighters. Calls for increased autonomy are growing among the Druze community following the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)