Jeannette Jara Takes Lead in Chile's Presidential Race

Jeannette Jara, representing the governing leftist coalition and Communist Party, has taken a lead in the ongoing Chilean presidential race. Early results from Servel, the electoral service, show Jara with 31.3% of the vote.

Trailing her is Jose Antonio Kast, a far-right candidate making his third run for the presidency, garnering 23.3% of votes. These initial results are based on 1.6% of ballots counted.

The electoral system necessitates a runoff on December 14 should no candidate reach the 50% threshold. These early figures suggest a tight race ahead.