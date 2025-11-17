Potential Talks Between Trump and Maduro: A Turning Point?
U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of discussions with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The announcement comes amidst a significant U.S. military presence in the Caribbean. Though Trump mentioned Venezuela's interest in talks, he offered no further specifics on the matter.
In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a potential avenue for dialogue with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. This revelation comes against the backdrop of increased U.S. military activity in the Caribbean region.
Speaking to reporters, Trump indicated that he believes Venezuela may be open to discussions with the United States. However, he refrained from providing additional information about any potential diplomatic engagements.
This statement marks a potentially pivotal moment in U.S.-Venezuelan relations, signaling a shift amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
