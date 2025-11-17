Left Menu

Potential Talks Between Trump and Maduro: A Turning Point?

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of discussions with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The announcement comes amidst a significant U.S. military presence in the Caribbean. Though Trump mentioned Venezuela's interest in talks, he offered no further specifics on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:45 IST
Potential Talks Between Trump and Maduro: A Turning Point?
Donald Trump

In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a potential avenue for dialogue with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. This revelation comes against the backdrop of increased U.S. military activity in the Caribbean region.

Speaking to reporters, Trump indicated that he believes Venezuela may be open to discussions with the United States. However, he refrained from providing additional information about any potential diplomatic engagements.

This statement marks a potentially pivotal moment in U.S.-Venezuelan relations, signaling a shift amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Rules Out COP31 Co-hosting with Turkey

Australia Rules Out COP31 Co-hosting with Turkey

 Australia
2
Ecuador Referendum Rejects Foreign Military Bases Proposal

Ecuador Referendum Rejects Foreign Military Bases Proposal

 Ecuador
3
Japan's Economic Downturn: The Tariff Tug-of-War

Japan's Economic Downturn: The Tariff Tug-of-War

 Japan
4
Zelenskiy and Macron's Historic Defense Pact: Air Power Boost for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Macron's Historic Defense Pact: Air Power Boost for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025