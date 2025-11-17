Left Menu

U.S. and Venezuela: Talks Amid Tensions

President Donald Trump indicated potential talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid U.S. military actions in the Caribbean. The U.S. aims to tackle drug trafficking while escalating military presence near Venezuela. Trump’s overture follows U.S. allegations against Maduro and military strategies considered by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 07:15 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has suggested the United States might initiate discussions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This proposal comes as Washington increases its military presence in the Caribbean, aiming to combat drug trafficking from Venezuela and the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Pentagon has dispatched a substantial naval force, including its largest aircraft carrier, to the Caribbean, raising international concerns over potential legal ramifications. Critics argue these actions could violate international law, with U.S. allies and human rights organizations expressing apprehension over the legitimacy of deadly strikes targeting suspected drug traffickers.

Amid escalating tensions, Trump's statements hint at a possible diplomatic engagement to alleviate the situation, although military considerations remain on the table. The U.S. administration maintains that their operations are lawful, citing a Justice Department opinion granting military personnel immunity from prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

