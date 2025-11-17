Ecuador Rejects Foreign Bases and Constitution Rewrite in Referendum

Ecuadorian voters decisively rejected two key proposals in a recent national referendum, dealing a significant blow to President Daniel Noboa's administration. The first measure, which would have permitted the return of foreign military bases, was dismissed by nearly two-thirds of voters.

A second proposal aiming to convene an assembly to rewrite the constitution met similar rejection, with more than 61% opposing the change. President Noboa had championed both initiatives, arguing that international cooperation, including the presence of shared or foreign bases, is crucial to combating organized crime across the nation.

Despite these efforts, Ecuador remains burdened by a burgeoning security crisis, exacerbated by its role as a drug transit hub. Celebrating the results, former President Rafael Correa reiterated the public's enduring support for the current constitution, which was originally approved 17 years ago.